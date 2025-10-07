Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department Secretary Dr Arabinda Padhee today advised the farmers of the state to adopt climate-resilient practices to tackle the effects of climate change. He was speaking during the second day of the three-day 'Earth Again' Conference-2025 organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar.

Padhee highlighted that the adverse effects of climate change significantly impact agriculture. He stressed that adapting farming practices in line with climate shifts is essential. “The government is providing farmers with diverse technical knowledge and guidance, including timely warnings related to rainfall and water management. Information is a powerful tool for farmers today," he said while addressing the gathering at a session titled "Climate Change: Towards a Climate Resilient Agriculture".

He also noted that Odisha, being an agriculture-based state, should focus on sustainable farming. For instance, in Koraput, farmers are increasingly adopting natural methods for cultivating high-quality rice, reducing chemical fertiliser usage. Odisha leads the country in organic pulse cultivation, he said.

Another key point Padhee raised was inclusivity in agricultural development. He said efforts must involve all categories of farmers-- men, women, and tribal communities-- with equal importance. While government initiatives are strong, greater participation from private organisations is needed.

He added that farmers in Odisha are taking a leading role in producing crops rich in vitamins and minerals, applying chemical fertilisers judiciously, and prioritising environmentally sustainable practices. To support this, the state government has also established a dedicated environment cell within the agriculture department, where farmers, researchers, and producers can access detailed information on agriculture and environmental sustainability, said Padhee.