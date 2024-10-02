Bhubaneswar: Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department Principal Secretary Dr. Arabinda Padhee put emphasis on organic farming, crop rotation and proper utilization of water resources among other things to achieve the objective of sustainable agriculture.

Padhee was speaking at the Earth Again Conference of Sambad Group in the Capital City here today.

“Increase in productivity, protection of natural resources and inclusivity are some of the key components of sustainable agriculture. We have to raise agricultural productivity while protecting our natural resources. We should strike a balance between the two objectives,” Padhee said while speaking at the session titled ‘Sustainable Agriculture: Pathways to Resilience’

Padhee highlighted the importance of organic farming, crop rotation, and water and soil conservation for achieving the goal of sustainability in agriculture.

“We have been facing the impact of climate change for last several years. Our state witnessed normal weather conditions in only three years of the last 50 years. In the remaining 47 years, we had extreme weather conditions including droughts, floods and cyclones. There are also examples when Odisha witnessed flood, drought and cyclone in the same year,” Padhee said.

Padhee urged the farmers to go for pulses cultivation soon after harvesting the paddy in the Kharif season. “After we harvest the Kharif paddy, the soil has enough moisture to sustain pulses cultivation. So, farmers should cultivate pulses like green grams soon after harvesting the Kharif paddy. This will improve the condition of the soil and also ensure food security for our people,” he added.

A. Ravindra, Executive Secretary, WASSAN also spoke during the session. Ravindra highlighted the Millet Mission of Odisha while focusing on sustainable agriculture.

“Farmers, women of the self-help groups and many other people at the grassroots are involved in the Millet Mission. Now, the chefs of each and every big restaurant in Bhubaneswar are familiar with millet items,” he said.

He talked about the forgotten crops. “We have forgotten nearly 80 per cent of the crops which our forefathers were cultivating and consuming,” he said.