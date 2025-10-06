Bhubaneswar: The three-day 'Earth Again' conference, organised by the Sambad Group, began today in Bhubaneswar. Speaking at the inaugural session, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Sambad Group's Chairman, shared his views on the need for environmental awareness and responsible growth.

“When Tanaya Patnaik, Sambad's Editor, first proposed the idea of organising the ‘Punascha Pruthibi’ programme, I extended my full support because it is centred on protecting our environment,” he said. “Sambad has undertaken many initiatives over the years, and this is one of the most meaningful ones.”

Emphasising the importance of environmental dialogue, he added, “Today, there is only one common subject that concerns everyone-- the environment. There is no dispute about it. It will play a vital role in shaping a developed Odisha and a developed India.”

Patnaik pointed out that Odisha, being a developing state, has immense potential for growth but needs to strike a balance between progress and preservation.

“Without some level of destruction, development is not possible. What we need to think about is how to ensure more development with minimal damage. I hope this three-day conference will focus on such ideas,” he said.

He further urged people to reflect on lifestyle changes that can contribute to sustainability, quoting the advice of eminent environmentalist Maneka Gandhi, who attended the event.

“As Maneka Gandhi suggested, we must rethink our food habits and our way of thinking to align better with nature,” he noted.

Also read: Methane, not carbon dioxide, is the real climate threat: Maneka Gandhi at Sambad's Earth Again Conference-2025.