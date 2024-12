Bhubaneswar: Mild tremors were felt in Odisha's Malkangiri this morning as an earthquake shook the district.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

As per official sources, the earthquake occurred at 7:27 AM and had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre was Mulugu, Telangana.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 40 KM, official sources said.