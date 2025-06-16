Bhubaneswar: In the wake of rising cases of diarrhoea reported across several districts in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a series of inspections at eateries and fruit stalls in the state capital as a precautionary measure.

Special focus was given to food outlets around the SUM Hospital area, where the quality and hygiene of food items being served to the public were examined. During the raid, BMC squad seized stale food and unauthorized food colour from two local hotels. The establishments were fined ₹7,000 for violating the Food Safety and Standards Act.

As part of the intensified crackdown, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das visited the Ghatikia locality following reports of diarrhoea cases from an apartment in Kalinga Nagar. She was accompanied by the BMC Standing Committee Chairperson, local corporator, officials from the Water Corporation of Odisha, and the Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

“We found evidence of sewerage water leaking into the drinking water supply. Water samples have been sent for laboratory testing,” said Mayor Das. “So far, 62 residents of the apartment have been affected and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The apartment lacks a piped water supply, and residents rely solely on groundwater.”

She further informed that BMC has issued a notice to the builder of the apartment complex. An investigation is underway to determine whether the builder has followed the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) guidelines.