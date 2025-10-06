New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the bye-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar informed that polling will be held on November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14. The notification for the bye-election will be issued on October 13.

The deadline for filing nominations is October 20, followed by scrutiny of papers on October 22. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24, the ECI said.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present at the press conference.

The bye-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia, a former minister and four-time legislator from Nuapada, who passed away on September 8, 2025, at the age of 69.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Dholakia had retained the Nuapada seat with a margin of over 10,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Abhinandan Panda.

The ECI has already deployed central observers including General, Police, and Expenditure to Nuapada last month to oversee the poll arrangements.

The BJP, BJD, and Congress are expected to announce their candidates for the bye-election soon.