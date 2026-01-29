Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) has increased from Rs 6.99 lakh crore in 2023–24 financial year to an estimated Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 2024–25, with growth accelerating to 13.04 per cent.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this while citing data from the Economic Survey of India (2025-26), tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.

The Per capita NSDP in Odisha has reached Rs 1,68,966, reflecting rising incomes and improved living standards for people, Majhi said.

“The Economic Survey of India reaffirms the steady progress Odisha is making towards inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

Odisha among top 3 sunflower-producing states

According to the Chief Minister, agriculture continues to be a key pillar of Odisha’s development strategy. “Odisha is now among the top three sunflower-producing states in the country,” he said.

Majhi also highlighted the state’s achievement in achieving financial inclusion. “Financial inclusion is deepening across the state, as bank deposits have risen to Rs 5.83 lakh crore, strengthening savings and investment,” revealed Majhi.

The Chief Minister claimed that Odisha government’s fiscal position is strong enough for financing investment in key sectors. “Our fiscal position remains strong, enabling sustained investment in infrastructure, education, and social welfare. Progress in education and poverty reduction further reflects our commitment to inclusive development. Our government remains firmly committed to translating this growth into higher incomes, quality employment, and improved opportunities for every Odia,” he stated.