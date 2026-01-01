Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) implemented the new time table from Thursday (January 1), introducing a host of passenger-centric and operational improvements aimed at enhancing connectivity, punctuality, safety and travel comfort across its jurisdiction.

The implementation of Working Time Table - 2026 reflects East Coast Railway’s continued commitment to providing safe, reliable, efficient and passenger-friendly rail services and is expected to greatly enhance overall travel experience for passengers across the region, said the railway authorities.

6 new trains introduced

As part of the revised timetable, six new trains (three pairs) have been introduced to strengthen rail connectivity, including services on important routes such as Udhna-Brahmapur-Udhna and Sambalpur–Boudh– Sambalpur and Boudh-Bhubaneswar New-Boudh Weekly Express Trains.

14 trains extended to new destinations

In addition, fourteen trains (seven pairs) have been extended to new destinations, providing improved access to interior and regional areas. 12871/12872 Howrah-Titlagarh-Howrah Express up to Junagarh Road; 58305/58306 & 58307/58308 Balangir-Sonepur-Balangir Passenger and 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Inter City up to Purunakatak; 22820/22819 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City, 17015/17016 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express and 11020/11019 Bhubaneswar Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Express up to Bhubaneswar New.

Frequency of 2 trains increased

To meet growing passenger demand, the frequency of two trains (one pair), i.e. 19021/19022 Udhna-Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express has been increased from weekly to tri-weekly. Further, the days of service of four trains (two pairs) have been revised to ensure better operational efficiency and resource utilization. These trains are 20707/20708 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat and 20835/20836 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express. Two trains (one pair) have also been re-numbered, i.e. 12892/12891 Puri–Bhanjapur-Puri Express services, which will take effect from February 1.

In a major step towards reducing travel time, ten trains have been sped up, resulting in savings of up to 35 minutes in end-to-end journey time on select routes. Enhancing passenger safety and riding comfort, four trains (two pairs) have been converted to LHB coaches.

56 additional stoppages

The new timetable also provides 56 additional stoppages at key stations such as Loisinga, Norla Road, Bolagarh Town PH, Sanapadar, Taraboi, Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Naraj Marthapur, Bhusandpur, Boinda, Ambodala, Theruvali, Muribahal, Deogaon Road, Talcher Road and Nergundi, significantly benefiting local commuters and passengers from nearby regions. Additionally, the arrival and departure timings of 25 trains have been revised to improve punctuality and ensure smoother train operations including three trains under Khurda Road Division.

Adjustments in Total Time on Run for 27 trains

For better terminal management and optimized path utilization, 27 trains have undergone marginal adjustments in their Total Time on Run (TOR) to decongest busy terminals without impacting passenger convenience. Apart from this, timings of 10 trains have been changed at selected stations. These trains will leave before the present schedule at some stations.

These Trains are: (1) 12145 LTT-Puri Weekly express at Titilagarh Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Angul, Talcher, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road; (2) 18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express at Sambalpur, Angul, Talcher, Curttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road; (3) 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar Express at Sambalpur, Angul and Cuttack; (4) 22865 LTT-Puri Express at Sambalpur, Angul & Cuttack; (5) 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey at Titilagarh; (6) 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express at Sambalpur; (7) 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express at Sambalpur, Rayagada, Koraput; (8) 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Express at Titilagarh, SPRD, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam; (9) 20862 Ahmedabad-Puri Express at Titilagarh, Balangir, Bargarah Road, Hirakud, Sambalpur, Rairakhol and Boinda; (10) 18422 Sonepur-Puri Express at Balangir, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Sambalpur, Rairakhol and Boinda stations.