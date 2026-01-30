Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has regulated the train services for the safety-related modernisation work at Jakhapura station under Khurda Road Division.

The modernisation work is being carried out for the commissioning of the 3rd line between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Jakhapura.

“The train services have been regulated to ensure the safe and seamless execution of essential safety-related modernisation work involving Non-Interlocking (NI) activities at Jakhapura station in connection with the commissioning of the 3rd line between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Jakhapura under Khurda Road Division,” said the ECoR.

According to the ECoR, the following changes in the pattern of train services will be carried out.

Train Cancellations:

* 68424/68423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU will remain cancelled from 2nd to 13th February 2026.

* 68438/68437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU will remain cancelled from 2nd to 13th February 2026.

* 68442 Puri-Jaleswar MEMU will remain cancelled from 1st to 12th February 2026.

* 68441 Jaleswar -Puri MEMU will remain cancelled from 2nd to 13th February 2026.

* 68426 Khurada Road- Kendujhargarh MEMU will remain cancelled from 1st to 12th February 2026.

* 68425 Kendujhargarh-Khurada Road MEMU will remain cancelled from 2nd to 13th February 2026.

Short-Termination / Short-Origination of Trains:

The following trains will be short-terminated on the dates mentioned below:

* 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express will be short terminate at Jajpur Keonjhar Road from 2nd to 12th February 2026.

* 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will be short originate from Jajpur Keonjhar Road from 2nd to 12th February 2026.

“Passengers are advised to take note of the above changes in train services and plan their journeys accordingly. Updates will also be available through official railway enquiry systems,” added the ECoR.