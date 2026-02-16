Bhubaneswar: To facilitate smooth, comfortable and hassle-free travel during the upcoming Holi and Dola Yatra festivals, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the operation of multiple Holi Special Trains.

These special trains are being introduced to clear extra passenger rush and provide additional connectivity between important destinations across the country.

During the festive season, there is a substantial increase in passenger movement as people travel to celebrate with their families and loved ones.

In view of this surge, East Coast Railway has planned special train services connecting Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur with major cities including Yesvantpur, SMVB Bengaluru, Tirupati, Charlapalli, Shalimar, Dhanbad and Erode.

The details of the Holi Special Trains are as follows:

• 02811 Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur Special will run on Saturdays from 28th February to 28th March 2026.

• 02812 Yesvantpur – Bhubaneswar Special will run on Mondays from 2nd March to 30th March 2026.

• 02832 Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Special will run Daily from 1st March to 31st March 2026.

• 02831 Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special will run Daily from 2nd March to 1st April 2026.

• 08311 Sambalpur – Erode Special will run on Wednesdays from 4th March to 25th March 2026.

• 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Special will run on Fridays from 6th March to 27th March 2026.

• 08508 Visakhapatnam – Shalimar Special will run on Tuesdays from 3rd March to 17th March 2026.

• 08507 Shalimar – Visakhapatnam Special will run on Wednesdays from 4th March to 18th March 2026.

• 08547 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Special will run on Wednesdays from 4th March to 25th March 2026.

• 08548 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam Special will run on Thursdays from 5th March to 26th March 2026.

• 08579 Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli Special will run on Fridays from 6th March 2026 to 27th March 2026.

• 08580 Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam Special will run on Saturdays from 7th March to 28th March 2026.

• 08581 Visakhapatnam – SMVB Bengaluru Special will run on Sundays from 1st March to 29th March 2026.

• 08582 SMVB Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Special will run on Mondays from 2nd March to 30th March 2026.

• 08583 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Special will run on Mondays from 2nd March to 30th March 2026.

• 08584 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam Special will run on Tuesdays from 3rd March to 31st March 2026.

• 08439 Puri-Patna Special will run on Saturdays from 28th February to 28th March 2026.

• 08440 Patna- Puri Special will run on Sundays from 1st March to 29th March 2026.

• 03101 Sealdah- Malatipatpur Special will run on Fridays from 27th February to 20th March 2026.

• 03102 Malatipatpur- Sealdah Special will run on Saturdays from 28th February to 21st March 2026.

• 03230 Patna- Puri Special will run on Thursdays from 5th March to 26th March 2026.

• 03229 Puri-Patna Special will run on Fridays from 6th March to 27th March 2026.

More Holi Special Trains will be introduced shortly, subject to passenger demand and operational feasibility. These additional services are planned to cover important routes and key destinations, further easing congestion and ensuring smooth travel during the festive season. Detailed schedules and other particulars of these trains will be notified in due course.

The operation of these special trains will significantly enhance connectivity and offer greater flexibility in travel planning, thereby facilitating safe, comfortable and convenient journeys for passengers during the Holi festival period.

Passengers are advised to check train schedules, halts and booking availability through authorized railway enquiry systems and IRCTC platforms for the latest updates.