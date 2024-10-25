Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train from Puri in Odisha to Shalimar (Howrah) in West Bengal for stranded passengers.

In view of cancellation of trains due to the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, several trains were cancelled and many passengers could not reach their destinations.

08490 Puri-Shalimar Special will leave Puri at 2320hrs (11.20 pm) on October 26 (Saturday) towards Shalimar.

In the return direction, 08489 Shalimar-Puri Special will leave from Shalimar at 1050hrs (10.50 am) on October 27 (Sunday) towards Puri.

The special train will have stoppages at Malatipatapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachhi between Puri and Shalimar from both the directions having one AC-2 Tier, three AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, four Second Class Seatings, two Guard cum Second Class Seating for Divyangjan.