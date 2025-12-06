Bhubaneswar: In view of increased demand and to clear extra rush of passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run special trains and augment additional coaches in some regular trains towards Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Howrah regions.

Special trains announced by the East Coast Railway will run as per the schedule:

Train No. 08401 Bhubaneswar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will depart from Bhubaneswar on 07.12.2025

Train No. 08402 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sambalpur special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 09.12.2025

Train No. 08403 Puri – Anand Vihar Terminal special will depart from Puri on 08.12.2025

Train No. 08404 Anand Vihar Terminal – Bhubaneswar special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on 09.12.2025

Train No. 08501 Visakhapatnam – SMVB Bengaluru special will depart from Visakhapatnam on 08.12.2025

Train No. 08502 SMVB Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam special will depart from SMVB Bengaluru on 09.12.2025

Augmentation of coaches in regular trains

In addition to special trains, extra AC coaches have been added to the following regular trains to clear extra rush of passengers:

Train No.22811, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express on dt.07.12.2025 and Train no. 22812, New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani express on dt.08.12.2025, augmented with one 1st AC

Train No.22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express on dt.08.12.2025 and Train no.22824 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani express on dt.09.12.2025 augmented with one 3rd AC.

Train No.12882 Puri- Shalimar, Garib Rath express on dt.08.12.2025 & 10.12.2025 and Train no.12881 Shalimar -Puri Garib Rath express on dt. 09.12.2025 & 11.12.2025 augmented with one 3rd AC Economic class coach.

Train No.22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath express on dt.12.12.2025 and Train no. 22884 Yesvantpur -Puri Garib Rath express on dt.13.12.2025 augmented with one 3rd AC Economic class coach.

The East Coast Railway advises passengers to check real-time availability through the IRCTC website, NTES app, and Railway enquiry services.

Passengers are also requested to plan their travel accordingly to avoid last-minute inconvenience.