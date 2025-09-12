Bhubaneswar: The officials the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the house of Archana Nag, who had been arrested in an alleged honeytrap and extortion case, in the Odisha capital here.

The ED sleuths reportedly conducted the raid at Nag’s house in connection with some alleged financial irregularities, committed in 2022.

Nag was not present in her house during the raid. However, her father and some other members of her family were present during the raid, reports said.

As per reports, the ED had earlier served a notice on Nag and asked her to vacate the house. The ED conducted the raid as Nag failed to comply with the notice.

Following the raid, the ED has attached Nag’s house, a three-storey building, located in Satya Vihar area of the capital city under Section 8 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It is worth mentioning here that Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand had been arrested in October, 2022 after a woman accused the couple of taking her obscene photos and using them to force her into honey trapping politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats in Odisha.

Subsequently, the ED had also initiated legal proceedings against Nag under the PMLA, 2002.