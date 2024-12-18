Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids at the residence and office of Khirod Mallik, the deceased brother of senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik, on Wednesday morning in connection with a Rs 231 crore loan fraud case, reports said.

The raids were carried out at three locations in Sambalpur and one in New Delhi.

Khirod is accused of misusing a loan of Rs 231 crore, which was secured in the name of Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), an NGO run by him.

He allegedly secured loans from multiple public and private sector banks and used the money for election-related activities.

As per the latest reports, the ED also raided the office of BISWA.

More details are awaited.