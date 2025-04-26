Bhubaneswar: Prominent Editors from leading media houses offered valuable insights into the evolving landscape of Journalism at the first Editors’ Conclave organised by the Birla School of Communication, Birla Global University (BGU).

Participating in the event, held on April 25 at BGU’s Bhubaneswar campus, the Editors emphasised the changing roles, responsibilities, and challenges faced by media professionals in the digital era. Discussions revolved around two key themes — "Media in Transition: The Editor’s Perspective Then and Now" and "The Future of Press Freedom — Impact of Corporates, Editor’s Freedom, and Regulatory Calls."

Among the distinguished speakers were Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of Dharitri and The Orissa Post; Nilambar Rath, Editor and CEO of Odisha Live; Ruben Banerjee, General Secretary of the Editors’ Guild of India; Sarvapriya Sangwan, Editor of BBC News Digital Content; Manoranjan Mishra, Founder of Newsroom; Ashok Kumar Panda, Secretary of MBC Television; and Sisir Bhattamishra, Secretary of Nandighosh TV. They shared their experiences and perspectives on the future of journalism.

Dean of the Birla School of Communication, Shiv Shankar Das, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the conclave as an important initiative to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world media challenges.

The valedictory speech was presented by Assistant Professor Gyanaranjan Mishra, while Assistant Professors Anwesha Padhi and Mehul Agarwal compered the event, which was attended by students and faculty members.