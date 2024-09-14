Bhubaneswar: All schools and colleges in the Odisha capital here will remain closed on September 17 (Tuesday).

The educational institutions in the city here will remain shut in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state on September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Subhadra Yojana of the state government at a special event in the capital city here on September 17.

All schools and colleges under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain closed on September 17 as thousands of people are expected to congregate in the city here for the inaugural ceremony of Subhadra Yojana, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

All government offices as well as revenue and magisterial courts in the capital city will remain shut for half day on September 17 for the Prime Minister’s event, it added.

All government offices as well as revenue and magisterial courts under the jurisdiction of BMC will remain closed till 2 pm on Tuesday for the launch of Subhadra Yojana by the Prime Minister, said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in a notification today.