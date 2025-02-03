Bhubaneswar: The state government is trying its best to make Odisha a global manufacturing hub, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

“Odisha is well-known for its minerals and other natural resources. The state government is taking all necessary steps to make Odisha a global manufacturing hub,” said the Chief Minister at the 8th edition of Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2025 in the capital city here.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has received 593 investment intents worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore in the recently held Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

The government has signed as many as 145 investment-related MoUs at the conclave. The projects, spread over all 30 districts of Odisha, are expected to create 12.88 lakh employment opportunities in the state, he said.

“The state government is developing a mechanism for successful grounding of all these business proposals,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the recent visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha.

The state government has signed altogether eight MoUs with Singapore-based companies in sectors like skill development, semiconductor, sustainable energy, green hydrogen & ammonia and industrial park development, he mentioned.

“During his visit, the President of Singapore praised Odisha’s culture, handicrafts and delicacies,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi also spoke about the successful hosting of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the capital city here. Thousands of delegates from across the globe participated in the mega event. “The government made all efforts to showcase Odisha’s cultural heritage, dishes, handicrafts, handloom products and industrial potential at the event,” he stated.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also elaborated the state government’s initiatives to develop the school education system in Odisha.

The government has decided to set up a model primary school in every panchayat for providing quality education to students. It will spend around Rs 15,000 crore on this initiative, said the CM.

Highlighting the role of media in safeguarding democracy in the country, Majhi urged the newspapers and TV channels in the state to adopt the principle of constructive criticism.

In this context, the Chief Minister also praised Sambad Group, the largest media house in the state, and its Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik for raising various issues related to the people of Odisha.

Majhi also praised the Punascha Pruthibi (Earth Again) campaign of Sambad Group for creating awareness on global warming and climate change among the people.