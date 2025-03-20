Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is actively exploring potential gold deposits in several districts of the state, with preliminary surveys yielding promising findings in some areas.

This was revealed by Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in the Odisha Assembly today as he replied to a question by MLA Chakramani Kanhar.

According to the minister, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has detected traces of gold during an exploration for copper deposits in the Adas-Rampalli region of Deogarh district at the G-2 level.

In the Keonjhar district, exploration work is underway in the Gopur-Gajipur, Mankadchua, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda areas to identify potential gold reserves.

Similarly, in Mayurbhanj district, initial surveys are being conducted in locations such as Jasipur, Suriaguda, Ruansi, Idelkucha, Maredihi, and Suleipat (Dhusura hills), along with the Badampahad region, to determine the presence of gold deposits.

Additionally, scattered traces of gold have been reported from Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh districts. However, detailed investigations in these areas have not yet been undertaken, the minister said.