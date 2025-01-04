Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will host the Ekamra Utsav in the Odisha Capital here from January 5 to 16.

This unique celebration has been meticulously planned in tandem with 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025, scheduled to held in the capital city here from January 8 to 10.

The Ekamra Utsav includes Park Utsav, Food Festival, City Lighting, Flea Market, and Ekamra Walks.

Food Festival

The Food Festival is scheduled to take place from January 5 to January 16 at the IDCO Exhibition Ground. The festival will showcase a variety of Odia cuisines, north Indian, south Indian and international food. Besides, a number of food trucks with flavourful dishes will be stationed for visitors.

Park Utsav

This event will take place from January 5 to January 12 across five of Bhubaneswar’s most iconic parks: Madhusudan Park, Indira Gandhi Park, Buddha Park, Forest Park, and Abdul Kalam Park. This eight-day extravaganza will be a perfect blend of health, culture, creativity, and entertainment, offering activities for everyone—from early risers to evening enthusiasts.

The mornings, scheduled from 6:30 am to 9:00 am will focus on health and wellness, featuring yoga sessions to harmonize the mind and body, Zumba workshops for an energetic start to the day, and interactive health talks by experts providing valuable tips for a healthy lifestyle.

The evenings, running from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, will be dedicated to entertainment and culture, highlighting Odisha’s rich heritage and creativity. Activities will include captivating storytelling sessions inspired by Odisha’s folklore, interactions with celebrity artists offering insights into Ollywood, and engaging workshops such as Best Out of Waste, Magic Shows, Juggling, Paper Craft, and Flower Making. Live performances by talented upcoming singers from the city will add a soulful touch to close each day.

To further enhance the experience, live demonstrations by skilled artisans will showcase Odisha’s traditional crafts, while a variety of food stalls will offer authentic Odia delicacies, ensuring a delightful culinary journey for all visitors.

City Lighting

Aesthetic and decorative lighting will be installed along priority streets and in five major parks to enhance the city’s visual appeal. The streets to be illuminated include: Airport Square to AG Square, AG Square to Kalpana Square, AG Square to Governor House Square, AG Square to Housing Board Square, Governor House Square to XIMB Square, Institute of Engineers side road to Housing Board Square, and Janpath and Madhusudan Marg.

These streets will be illuminated from January 5 to January 16, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025.

Flea Market

The Night Flea Market, a highlight of the Ekamra Utsav, will be open daily from January 5 to January 16 from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm. It promises to provide citizens, dignitaries, tourists, and visitors with a truly unforgettable winter experience.

The Night Flea Market serves as a vibrant hub for creativity, innovation, and commerce, featuring a wide range of stalls set up by emerging entrepreneurs, home-based businesses, and local enterprises from across India. Visitors can explore an eclectic selection of offerings, including trendy clothing, footwear, and accessories, unique handcrafted home décor items, and organic and health-oriented food products. This market is a one-stop destination to uncover hidden gems, support local talent, and enjoy a memorable shopping experience.

As part of Ekamra Utsav, the Night Flea Market also celebrates Odisha’s rich cultural heritage by providing a stage for budding artists and performers. Visitors can look forward to live performances by singers, dancers, and folk artists, as well as comedy shows to keep the laughter flowing. The evenings will also feature energetic performances by college bands and emerging music groups, transforming the market into a lively space where talent meets opportunity and community pride thrives.

Adding to its charm, the Night Flea Market will showcase the magic of Odisha’s traditional craftsmanship through live demonstrations by master artisans. These workshops will offer visitors a chance to witness the intricate processes behind celebrated art forms such as terracotta work, palm leaf etching, stone carving, Pattachitra painting, appliqué work, wood carving, and Dhokra metal casting. These sessions not only highlight the state’s artistic heritage but also provide a deeper appreciation of the skill and dedication involved in creating these timeless crafts.

The Night Flea Market is more than just a marketplace; it is a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s culture, creativity, and community, making it an unmissable part of the Ekamra Utsav experience.

Ekamra Walks

The Ekamra Walks started on December 25, last year offering an in-depth exploration of Bhubaneswar’s heritage, history, and traditions. Each trail is designed to make the city’s spirit accessible to all, whether you are a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply curious about Bhubaneswar’s uniqueness.

In celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, special trails will be conducted from January 8 to January 10, providing the Indian diaspora an opportunity to reconnect with their cultural roots. Through immersive storytelling, visits to ancient monuments, and insights into Bhubaneswar’s spiritual and artistic legacy, participants will experience the city’s timeless charm and cultural richness.

Join us in celebrating Bhubaneswar’s vibrant spirit and cultural heritage at the Ekamra Utsav 2025!