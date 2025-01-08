Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today launched the inaugural edition of “Culture, Crafts, and Conversations” under the banner of ‘Ekamra Walks’.

The custom-curated walk commenced at the Odisha State Archives, the state’s premier archival institution. It highlights both the tangible and intangible aspects of Odisha’s living cultural heritage.

In collaboration with the Odisha State Archives, BDA organised special-access walks and displays for the public to mark the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, running from January 7 to January 10.

Generally, reserved for researchers, the State Archives opened its doors to visitors, offering a rare glimpse into its treasure trove of artefacts. Guests explored British-era audits of the Jagannatha Temple and witnessed the intricate process of document conservation.

They also had the privilege of viewing heritage collections up close, guided by experts.

The walk's second segment concluded with an engaging guided tour of the Kala Bhoomi - Odisha Crafts Museum, which ended with a serene flute recital on the premises. This limited-edition cultural walk will continue until next Friday.

Meanwhile, this year’s featured trails promise diverse experiences for nature enthusiasts, history buffs, and culture seekers. “Walk in the Wilderness” offers a tranquil exploration of the Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary, with the misty mornings of Deras Dam setting a perfect backdrop for connecting with nature.

The “Spiritual Sojourn” trail delves into the architectural brilliance of the Kalingan School of Architecture, showcasing Odisha’s iconic temples and monuments while unraveling their cultural and spiritual essence.

The “Mystical Odyssey” celebrates the profound legacy of the Shakta Cult, exploring its influence on Odisha’s spiritual traditions through captivating narratives.

The “Culture, Craft, and Conversations” highlights Odia heritage through its literary treasures, performing arts, and crafts, tracing the evolution of Odia identity from palm leaf manuscripts to early newspapers.

For adventure lovers, the “Jungle Safari” reveals the vibrant ecosystem of the Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary, while the "Nocturnal Jungle Safari" offers a thrilling experience of the jungle’s nocturnal wonders, blending excitement with the magic of the night.

The Ekamra Walks commenced on December 25 and will be held every weekend until February.