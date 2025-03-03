Jajpur: An elderly beggar was brutally killed allegedly by his roommate near Military Chhak under Jajpur Road police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district.

Although, much details about the deceased beggar is yet to be ascetained, the accused person was identified as Sanjay Nath, aged about 32 years.

According to reports, the accused and the beggar were sharing an abandoned house near Military Chhak. While Sanjay was teaching his child at the house on Sunday night, he crushed the old beggar with a stone following a heated argument over an unknown issue. Later, he killed his roommate by slitting his throat.

On receiving information, Jajpur Road police and a scientific team reached the spot, recovered the blood-soaked body and initiated investigation.

The accused person has been detained in connection with the murder case.