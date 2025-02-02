Bhawanipatna: An elderly couple died in an attack by an elephant at Kadomali village under Lakhbahali panchayat of Odisha's Kalahandi district, late last night.

The deceased were identified as Mugana Majhi (65) and Gada Majhi (62).

According to reports, the elephant broke into the house of the couple and attacked the duo. While some of the family members managed to escape, the two were unable to flee.

The attack was so severe that their bodies were left in a mutilated state.

Upon receiving the news, the Forest Department officials arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

The bereaved family members have demanded compensation for their loss.