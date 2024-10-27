Jajpur: An elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Bari area of Odisha's Jajpur district, today.

The accused was identified as Kalia Parida. A police team apprehended him from the house of a medicine shop owner at Dandi Sahi under Pattamundai police limits.

As per reports, Kalia, who is the neighbour of the accused, took her to his house on the pretext of showing a rabbit and raped the minor girl.

The victim was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, police initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested him.