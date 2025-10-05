Tushura (Balangir): In a tragic incident, a 75-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a river bridge in Odisha’s Balangir district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kirti Rana, a resident of Dhanghara village under Tushura area.

According to reports, Rana had an altercation with his neighbour over personal matters on Saturday. The following morning, around 10 am, he reportedly jumped off the Tel River bridge near Dhanghara.

On being informed, Tushura and Gudvella police reached the spot and recovered the body. A probe has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.