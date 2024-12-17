Bhubaneswar: Raising serious questions on the healthcare management, an elderly patient reportedly died by suicide while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 70-year old Dillip Sahu, a resident of Jajpur district. His body was found hanging in the orthopaedic ward where he was undergoing treatment.

As per reports, Dillip was admitted to the hospital on December 5. It is still unclear as to what led him to take such an extreme step. Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to Sahu's death as the incident occured in the night in the presence of other patients, attendants and nurses.

Meanwhile, Sahu's daughter accused the nurses of negligence and held the hospital management accountable as it is bizarre how a patient could have taken such a drastic measure in the presence of hospital staff and security personnel doing the rounds in the ward.

This is reportedly the second such incident where a patient has died by suicide in the hospital in the last three days.

Following the incident, a six-member team from AIIMS has been formed to probe the incident. The hospital authorities also maintained that there has been no negligence on behalf of the staff. " The nurses were attending to the patient till 1 am. His body was found hanging 15 minutes later. We have formed a team to investigate the matter and figure out how to avert such incidents in future," hospital authorities said.