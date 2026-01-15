Sundargarh: The body of an elderly woman was recovered from an open field near a pond between Gaudapada and Amlipali under the Town police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district today. The woman was allegedly crushed to death with a stone.

The deceased has been identified as Gurubari Majhi. She was living in a rented house in the Amlipali area with a man named Gopal Lakra.

Woman left home last evening

On Thursday evening, around 5 pm, Gurubari had left home saying she was going to her nephew’s place to ask for some money. Locals claimed they saw her roaming in the area in an intoxicated condition.

As she did not return home last night, Gopal Lakra searched for her but could not find her. On Friday morning, locals who went to the nearby field for nature’s call noticed the body and immediately informed the police.

It is being alleged that someone killed the woman by smashing her head with a stone.

Police investigation underway

Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, Additional SP, SDPO and Sundargarh Town Police personnel, reached the spot and launched an investigation. Further inquiry is underway to identify the accused and establish the motive behind the murder.