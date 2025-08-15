Bhubaneswar: A 68-year-old woman died after sustaining severe burn injuries while igniting a lamp (diya) for offering prayers at her residence in the Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place in Jharpada area of the capital city. The deceased has been identified as Shilpi Das Gupta of the locality.

The woman’s clothes caught fire while she was igniting the diya for offering prayers at her residence in the evening.

She sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident. Family members rescued the elderly woman and rushed her to a private hospital.

However, the woman was later shifted to the Capital Hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.