Bhubaneswar: In a relief to power consumers across the State, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) announced electricity tariffs for retail consumers will remain unchanged for the financial year 2025-26.

The commission stated the retail supply tariff for FY 2025-26 will remain the same as that of FY 2024-25.

Additionally, consumers opting to receive their electricity bills via SMS, email, or any other electronic format will be eligible for a ₹10 rebate per bill, the OERC added.

Consumers with prepaid meters will receive a 4% rebate on the prepaid amount. A similar rebate will be provided to low-tension, domestic, and single-phase general-purpose consumers who make digital payments.

Consumers with smart meters and a contract demand exceeding 10 kW, except those in irrigation, pumping, and agriculture, will be eligible for a 20-paisa-per-unit rebate during specific periods known as solar hours (ToD rebate).

While revising the bulk supply price for DISCOMs, the commission announced tariff hikes of:

10 paise for TPNODL,

5 paise for TPWODL,

10 paise for TPSODL,

No change for TPCODL.

The cost of power purchase has been increased from ₹320.95 paise per unit to ₹326.91 paise per unit.

The all-Odisha average bulk supply price has risen from ₹328.20 paise per unit to ₹330.66 paise per unit.

The transmission tariff has also been revised, increasing from ₹24 per unit to ₹25.50 paise per unit for FY 2025-26.

The OERC issued the tariff orders for FY 2025-26 today after hearing various utilities on Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and tariff determination in the last week of February 2025.