Sundargarh: An elephant sustained critical injuries after being hit by a train near Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The incident took place between Sonakhani and Sagara railway stations under the Rajgangpur forest range.

Preliminary reports suggest that the elephant was crossing the railway track when it was struck by the train. Forest and railway officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation.

The animal’s condition is reported to be critical. A rescue team, accompanied by the Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), has also reached the site.

However, officials said the rescue operation is proving to be difficult due to the tough terrain, with hills on both sides of the railway track.

Till the latest update, efforts to rescue the injured elephant were still underway.