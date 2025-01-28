Baripada: 'Bhabani', a 62-year-old captive elephant, died this morning at the Hatighar Elephant Camp in Odisha's Similipal. The elephant, who retired from service in 2018, succumbed to health issues related to her old age.

Bhabani’s health had been deteriorating over the past year, with her molar teeth completely worn out, making it impossible for her to chew solid food. She was being fed a special diet of cooked concentrate feed mixture, boiled vegetables, and supplements like multivitamins and calcium.

Despite the care provided under the constant observation of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS) from the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), her condition worsened, leading to her demise.

Procured from the Karnataka Forest Department in November 2001, Bhabani served in Similipal for protection and tourism activities. She initially resided at the Gudgudia Elephant Camp before being relocated to the Hatighar Elephant Camp at Jenabil.

During her time in Similipal, Bhabani gave birth to two calves—Rajkumar on October 20, 2002, and Shibani on December 14, 2008.

Bhabani was a significant part of Similipal's elephant conservation and tourism initiatives. After retiring in 2018, she continued to live under the care of the camp staff. Her postmortem examination will be conducted today to determine further details of her death.