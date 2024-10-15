Sundargarh: An elephant calf died after reportedly being hit by a goods train near Bondamunda in the Bisra Range of the Rourkela Forest Division in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Monday night.

The mishap took place at around 9:30 PM when the baby elephant was attempting to cross the railway tracks. Following the calf's death, a herd of 26 elephants, including its mother, remained near the site.

Upon receiving information, the concerned Forest officials arrived at the location to monitor the situation.

The presence of the herd of elephants, visibly angry, has left the locals panic-stricken.

According to reports, the elephant herd had travelled from the Kudurbahal forest and was heading towards Pokharabahal when the accident took place.

Trains passing through the area have been asked to operate at a slower speed due to the presence of the elephants in the region.