Keonjhar: A one-year-old elephant calf died after falling into an open well in Odisha’s Keonjhar district in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place at Kathabaunshuli village under the Sadar forest range. According to reports, a herd of around 10 elephants was crossing the area near the village at about 3 am when the calf accidentally slipped into a well belonging to Mohan Charan Mohanta.

The herd tried to rescue the calf after it fell into the well. During the attempt, stones from the upper portion of the well reportedly came loose and fell inside, striking the calf on the head. The impact is believed to have caused its death.

On being informed, Forest Department personnel reached the spot and recovered the carcass from the well. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The carcass will be buried at the Padmapur nursery after completion of the necessary procedures.