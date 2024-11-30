Telkoi (Keonjhar): An elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Kantalei village in Khuntapada panchayat in Telkoi forest section under Keonjhar forest division in Keonjhar district today.

The female deceased elephant is assumed to be about 5-6 years old.

The forest guards recovered the body of the elephant this morning.

As the deceased elephant has severe injuries to her back, neck, and abdomen, the forest officials suspected that she died following a clash between two elephant herds.

However, the cause of death will be ascertained following post-mortem.

The forest department said two herds of 55 elephants have been sighted in Telkoi area in the district. While one herd has 40 elephants, and another has 15.