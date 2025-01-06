Bhubaneswar: A male juvenile elephant aged 5-6 years, which was rescued from a moorum extraction site at Pokamunda village under the Karanjia Forest Division, has been brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park.

As per reports, the animal had fallen into the site and was unable to move. The Karanjia Forest Division staff rescued the injured elephant and shifted it to the zoo on Monday for advanced medical care.

Upon arrival, the elephant was found in a lateral recumbent position, unable to stand. Initial assessments indicate a possible lumbar vertebral disc dislocation or compression as the cause of immobility.

Veterinary experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health at Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) have commenced a detailed examination and treatment of the elephant. Efforts are underway to stabilize the animal and provide necessary care to improve its condition.