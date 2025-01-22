Bhubaneswar: A male elephant rescued from the Karanjia Forest Division died at the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha, today.

The animal, estimated to be 5–6 years old, was brought to the zoo on January 6 after sustaining severe spinal injuries as it fell into a quarry. The accident left the elephant with spinal cord damage, resulting in paralysis of its hindquarters and inability to bear weight on its hind limbs.

The zoo's veterinary team, in collaboration with experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH), conducted comprehensive examinations, including X-rays and blood tests. The diagnosis confirmed lumbar vertebral disc dislocation or compression as the cause of its paralysis.

To aid its recovery, the elephant was placed in a supportive sling, and treatments included fluid therapy, antibiotics, neurotonics, laxatives, and diuretics. Gentle hot fomentation was applied to the injured area, and the animal was fed grasses, tree leaves, and banana plants. However, due to its condition, it could not pass stool independently, requiring regular manual removal of faecal boluses.

As the animal's condition showed no significant improvement, a customized trevis structure was introduced on January 16 to provide additional support. However, the elephant displayed signs of discomfort while being in the structure. To prioritize its comfort, it was subsequently placed on soft bedding.

The zoo's Health Committee reviewed the case on January 6 and January 16, but despite the dedicated care and intervention by the veterinary team, the elephant succumbed to its injuries on the morning of January 22.