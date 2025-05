Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was reportedly trampled to death by an elephant in the wee hours today at Ambanali village under Kapilash forest range in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bhama Sahoo.

According to reports, a tusker attacked the old woman and knocked down her head while she was collecting mangoes at a mango garden early in the morning. She died on the spot.

On receiving information, the forest staff reached the site for investigation.