Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable academic achievement, 11 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Odisha have successfully qualified in Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Mains Phase–I, 2026, underscoring the rising academic standards of the state’s tribal residential institutions. Avish Alam, a day scholar of EMRS Karanjia, emerged as the top performer by securing an impressive 97.5 NTA percentile.

Among other successful candidates, Rinkirani Naik, Sunil Kumar Naik and Sunia Hembram cleared the examination from EMRS Ranki, while Samu Paleya also brought laurels to EMRS Karanjia. From EMRS Lahunipara, Estiphan Hembram, Pujarani Kisan, Deepa Kisan, Rabin Oram and Salkhu Hembram secured qualification. Thakur Murmu represented EMRS Bhangriposi in the list of achievers.

School-wise, EMRS Lahunipara recorded the highest number of qualifiers with five students clearing the examination, followed by EMRS Ranki with three qualifiers. EMRS Karanjia registered two successful candidates, while EMRS Bhangriposi had one student qualify, reflecting a strong and competitive academic performance across multiple EMRS institutions in the state.

The achievement highlights the growing academic strength of EMRS institutions in Odisha and their sustained commitment to empowering tribal students to excel in national-level competitive examinations. The success is expected to inspire many more students from tribal communities to aim for premier engineering institutions in the country.