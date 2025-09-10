Bhubaneswar: Women who were earlier left out of the Subhadra scheme despite being eligible will soon receive the benefits, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said today.

Speaking after a review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Parida said many eligible women beneficiaries had been deprived of the financial support under the scheme due to various technical reasons.

“Whether they had ration cards, if their KYC was updated, and other factors are being examined to ensure genuine beneficiaries are not left out,” she said.

Ahead of the meeting, the Women and Child Development Department had sought detailed reports from three departments: Commerce & Transport, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, and health.

The Transport Department was asked to share details of women owning four-wheelers, while the Health Department was tasked with verifying the list of deceased beneficiaries. Similarly, the Food Supplies Department was asked to check the land records of women who had sold paddy.

Based on the reports submitted by these departments, the review meeting chaired by Parida discussed measures to include the left-out eligible women under the Subhadra scheme.

“After proper verification of the reports, the deprived beneficiaries will be added to the scheme,” the Deputy CM assured.