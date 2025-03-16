Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath passed away at the age of 90 in Bhubaneswar. His demise marks the end of an era in Odia literature.

Born on December 13, 1934, in Cuttack, Rath pursued his master’s degree in English Literature from Ravenshaw University. Despite a distinguished career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), which he joined in 1957, his passion for literature remained undeterred. Before retiring in 1992, he held several key positions, including Chief Secretary of Odisha.

Rath was a towering figure in Odia poetry, known for his modernist and philosophical approach. His acclaimed poetry collections include Kete Dinara (1962), Sandigdha Mrugaya (1971), Saptama Rutu (1977), Sachitra Andhara (1982), Sri Radha (1985), and Sreshtha Kavita (1992).

His magnum opus, Sri Radha, won him the prestigious Saraswati Samman in 1992. His works have been translated into English and several Indian languages.

A recipient of numerous literary awards, Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2006.

Beyond his literary achievements, Rath also played a crucial role in shaping India’s literary landscape. He served as the Vice President of the Sahitya Akademi from 1993 to 1998 and later as its President from 1998 to 2003.