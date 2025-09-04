Bhubaneswar: The health condition of renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar remains critical, AIIMS Bhubaneswar said in a medical bulletin issued today.

According to the hospital, Majumdar was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at noon for advanced treatment. He is in a comatose state, suffering from pneumonia, and is currently on ventilator support. While his vitals, including blood pressure and pulse, are stable, doctors described his condition as “critically ill.”

Majumdar, who has multiple comorbidities including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease, was admitted to AIIMS emergency at 10 am today in a comatose condition. He was already on ventilator support at the time of admission, the bulletin noted.

Earlier, on August 31, the 54-year-old composer was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Cuttack’s CDA area after developing serious health complications. He had reportedly fallen ill while performing at a Ganesh Puja music programme on August 27. Potassium deficiency was cited as one of the causes behind his health issues.

Abhijit Majumdar is one of Odisha’s most popular music composers, with more than 700 songs to his credit across music albums and films in both Odia and Sambalpuri. His notable works include films such as 'Love Story', 'Sister Sridevi', 'Golmaal Love', 'Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan', and 'Sriman Surdas'.