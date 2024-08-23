Puri: The empty containers inside 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Puri were shifted, informed the SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee today.

The empty almirahs and chests were shifted to a compartment near Niladri Vihar Museum on the premises of the temple in the presence of the executive magistrate at the scheduled time on Friday as per the SOP approved by the state government.

The shifting process began at 2.00 PM and was completed by 5. PM. Around 10-15 servitors were engaged in shifting the containers.

The 12-member team including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee and Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath were present during the shifting process.

However, a portion of the door of the outer chamber of Ratna Bhandar was cut to shift a container, the SJTA chief revealed addressing the press following the completion of the transfer process.

"At first, the almirahs and chests were shifted from the outer chamber of Ratna Bhandar to a compartment near Niladri Viahar Museum. As it was difficult to shift an iron chest of the outer chamber through the narrow passage, we cut a portion of the door and shifted that to the respective strong room. Subsequently, the containers from the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar were shifted. All the process was carried out in the presence of the executive magistrate and videographed as per the SOP," Padhee said extending his gratitude to servitors for their support in carrying out the shifting process without any hindrance.

The Ratna Bhandar opening was conducted in three phases as mentioned in the SOP. In the first phase, the Ratna Bhandar was opened. The valuables were shifted from Ratna Bhandar in the second phase. The third phase was executed today by transfering all empty containers from the Ratna Bhandar.

SJTA to write to ASI for structure scanning

The ASI will be handed over the task to carry out scientific inspection of Ratna Bhandar to repair the structure after shifting of all valuables and containers.

"With the completion of all the processes, the SJTA will write to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct scanning, geophysical and necessary high-level scientific inspection of the structure. After that, the ASI will carry out the conservation, repair and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar. After repair work, all the valuables currently kept in temporary strong rooms will be shifted back to Ratna Bhandar where the inventory of the valuables will be carried out," he added.

According to reports, 7 chests (4 wooden and 3 iron) and 2 almirahs were shifted from Ratna Bhandar.

In view of the shifting process, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration restricted the entry of devotees into the temple for darshan from 1.00 PM onwards.

Last month, the Ratna Bhandar was opened twice to shift the valuables and gold ornaments belonging to deities. Following the SOP, all valuables stored inside the inner and outer chambers of the treasury were shifted to strong rooms.

A 12-member team including core committee members of Ratna Bhandar monitoring committee and the SJTA Chief Administrator reopened the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on July 14 and 18.

The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.