Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has filed a complaint at the Baselisahi Police Station here regarding encroachment and an attempt to hand over land belonging to Lord Jagannath in Matitota Mauza, Puri.

According to the SJTA, there has been an attempt to encroach upon 109 plots listed under Khata No.38 in the area. The temple administration has urged the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to take swift action against this illegal activity.

The SJTA has also issued a public warning that any unauthorized transfer of Lord Jagannath's land is illegal and punishable under the law. It has cautioned individuals and organizations against engaging in such actions.

The temple administration has urged the public to avoid participating in or falling victim to such unlawful transactions and assured that necessary measures will be taken to protect temple lands from encroachment.

SJTA chief administrator Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee emphasized that any fraudulent or unlawful activities concerning Lord Jagannath’s properties will face strict legal consequences.

"We are committed to protecting the property of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu. No fraud or illegal activity will be tolerated. The process of computerization of all land leases of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu is now underway," said Padhee.