Kendrapara: In a shocking turn of events, a 37-year-old married woman allegedly poisoned her lover’s fiancée during their ring ceremony in Pattamundai area of Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday.

The accused woman had reportedly abandoned her family for the youth after he promised to marry her. However, when the youth decided to marry another woman from Damarpur village, she felt betrayed and resorted to the drastic step.

According to reports, the woman attended the engagement ceremony and secretly laced a cold drink with poison before offering it to the bride-to-be. Shortly after consuming the drink, the victim fell ill and lost consciousness.

She was initially rushed to the Pattamundai Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital, where her condition was critical.

Tension escalated in the village as enraged locals beat the accused woman before police intervened and rescued her. During interrogation, she confessed to her crime, revealing that her actual target was her lover, but she gave the cold drink to the youth's fiancée instead.

"I intended to poison him, but mistakenly gave the drink to his fiancée. He has ruined my life after having a relationship with me. I left my husband and children for him," she said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.