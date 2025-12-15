Bhubaneswar: Entries are now open for the Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026: Brands of Odisha. Pride of India. The last date for submission is January 20, 2026. Companies interested in applying can submit their entries through the website sambadawards.com.

An initiative by Sambad, the largest-read Odia daily, the awards honour Odisha-born brands that have expanded their operations beyond the state and made a mark at the national level.

Award Categories for 2026

A total of 15 awards will be presented across five categories. These include Brand of the Year in CSR, Large, Medium, Small, and Emerging or Start-up segments. Each category will have Platinum, Gold, and Silver honours.

An independent jury will evaluate the entries.

Winners will also gain wider visibility through an e-booklet featuring award-winning brands, which will be circulated extensively.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2026, at Hotel Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar.

Pre-eligibility criteria

The Company/Organisation must be from Odisha.

The Company’s products/services must have a presence in and or outside Odisha

The Company must have been in Operation for the last 3 years.

For further information, applicants can write to [email protected]