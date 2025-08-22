Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha has modified the syllabus for Class-XII students.

As per the modifications, environment education and value education have been made compulsory for intermediate (Plus-II) students in Odisha from the 2025-26 academic year.

A unit, christened as environment education, will be included in the syllabus of English (compulsory) for Class-XII students.

Similarly, value education will be included in the MIL subjects of Class-XII students, said the CHSE in a statement today.

“Both environment education and value education shall be effective from the annual higher secondary examinations 2026. The students pursuing Class-XII in the 2025-26 academic session will face questions from the newly-inducted subjects in the examinations,” added the CHSE.