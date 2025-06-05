Rayagada: Prominent environmentalist Medha Patkar was reportedly detained by police at Rayagada Railway Station today ahead of her participation in a public meeting at Hatpada under Kashipur block of Odisha's Rayagada district, where a World Environment Day event was scheduled.

As per reports, the event was being organised as a platform to voice opposition against mining activities at the Sijimali mines. Patkar, a well-known face of grassroots environmental movements in India, was expected to attend the gathering and extend her support to local resistance against the mining operations.

However, before she could reach the venue, police reportedly detained her and attempted to dissuade her from participating in the meeting.

She was reportedly taken to an undisclosed location.