Bhubaneswar: For the first time in the history of Bali Jatra in Odisha’s Cuttack city, Ambassadors of several Southeast Asian Countries will attend the trade fair on the banks of Mahanadi river this year.

The Ambassadors of at least 13 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the Bali Jatra in the Silver City this year.

This apart, cultural troupes from six countries—Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Indonesia and Bhutan—have agreed to perform at the trade fair.

The authorities have also planned to open a pavilion of Southeast Asian countries at this year’s Bali Jatra, which is scheduled to kick off in Cuttack on November 15 (Friday). The iconic trade fair will continue for eight days till November 22.

The pavilion will create awareness about Kalinga or ancient Odisha’s rich maritime history. Odisha had trade relations with several Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Sri Lanka in the past.

Moreover, the pavilion will showcase an exhibition demonstrating Odisha’s cultural influence in many Southeast Asian nations.

Visitors will find ancient coins and terracotta items among other things to have a knowledge of the centuries-old trade relations.

Besides, the pavilion will display similarities in dance forms, temple architecture, mythological relations and traditional clothes between Odisha and Southeast Asian countries.

Bali Jatra usually begins on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and continues for around a week. The annual fair is organised on the banks of Mahanadi to celebrate the glorious maritime history of Odisha.

Traders from across the country, corporate houses and government agencies usually open their stalls at the fair.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha visit the fair to buy household goods, decorative pieces and wooden items among other things.

Hundreds of food stalls also come up at the fair to serve varieties of cuisines to the people.

The state government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Jatra a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning here that the trade fair could not be held for two years (2020 and 2021) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.