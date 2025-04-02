Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer sheets for the Odisha Plus Two examinations, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will commence today. The process will be carried out in two phases, involving around 16,000 teachers.

A total of 148 evaluation centers have been set up, with 78 designated for offline evaluation and 70 for online evaluation. In the first phase, scheduled from April 2 to April 14, 3,500 teachers will assess online answer sheets, while 4,500 teachers will evaluate offline copies. The second phase, running from April 16 to April 28, will involve another 8,000 evaluators.

This year, a total of 24 lakh answer sheets will be assessed, including 15 lakh offline and 9 lakh online copies. Answer sheets from Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be evaluated simultaneously. To ensure security, strict measures have been implemented at evaluation centers.

According to CHSE Examination Controller Prasanta Kumar Parida, evaluators must complete their daily tasks before leaving the center. Their entry and exit times will be recorded in a register. The use of mobile phones and electronic devices inside the evaluation centers has been strictly prohibited. On the first day, each evaluator will check five answer sheets, and from the second day onward, they will assess ten copies per day, he said.