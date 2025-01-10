Bhubaneswar: The Food Festival at Ekamra Utsav in the Odisha capital here has become the highlight of the celebrations, bringing the experience of dining at star hotels within reach of the common people.

Food lovers from the capital city and other places across Odisha are thronging the festival to enjoy a wide variety of delectable dishes at affordable prices.

Renowned hotels, cafes, and restaurants are offering a rich selection of national, international, and traditional cuisines, making it a paradise for food enthusiasts.

The festival features an array of dishes, including Odia delicacies, North and South Indian favourites, and global cuisines. Visitors can relish non-vegetarian delights such as Chingudi Chop, Chicken Lollipop, Mutton Chop, Hilsa Fish Jhal, Tandoor Pomfret, and Bamboo Biriyani.

For vegetarians, options like Lasooni Paneer, Hyderabadi Biriyani, Chole Bhature, and Paneer Kurkure are crowd-pleasers. Desserts such as Baked Rasagola, Malpua, and Rasmalai are a hit, alongside refreshing drinks like Masala Tea, Mocktails, and Fresh Lime Soda. Food trucks add to the variety with quick, flavorful bites.

Local favorites such as Baripada Mudhi Mutton, Chakuli Pitha with Mutton Curry, and Pahala Rasagola are in high demand, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Odisha. "Visitors love starter items, but the traditional dishes have been a major attraction," said Ganeswar Sethi, a representative of a renowned restaurant stall.

The festival not only offers a gastronomic treat but also a complete entertainment package. Visitors, dignitaries, and tourists are enjoying cultural programmes by celebrated artistes every evening, along with exploring handcrafted ornaments and homemade items at the Flea Market. "The food festival brings popular restaurant dishes at affordable prices, allowing us to enjoy great flavors with friends and family," shared Subasish Barik, a visitor.

The festival organized as part of the larger Ekamra Utsav on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the festival includes events like Park Utsav across five BDA parks and Ekamra Walks. The city is illuminated with stunning decorations, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The food festival will continue to welcome visitors daily till January 16.