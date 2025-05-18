Puri: Following arrest of popular travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra for alleged Pakistani espionage, Puri police started investigation to ascertain Odisha vlogger Priyanka Senapati's link with the accused in the case.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles scrutinizing their relationship and Priyanka's travel to Kartarpur corridor. We are in touch with Central intelligence agency and state's intelligence agency as well as Haryana police. After completion of investigation, we will share all information to media," said Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agrawal over suspected involvement of Priyanka in the espionage case.

According to reports, Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, had visited Puri Jagannath Temple in September last year. She was accompanied by her friend Priyanka Senapati, a travel vlogger from Puri.

"Jyoti had travelled to Puri last year. She reportedly stayed in the town for a couple of days. The verification into the fact is underway. The Haryana police is investigating the Pakistani espionage matter. We will definitely help them if they require support from Odisha police in the investigation," he said.

On possible arrest of Priyanka in the case, he said, "Everything is being verified. She is also being examined by our police team. She is presently at her residence in Puri. If arrest is required, we will do that."

Jyoti's close aide Priyanka had recently travelled to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan via Amritsar in Punjab and posted the content on her YouTube channel. In the video, she is seen applauding Pakistani tourists.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra is a Haryana-based YouTuber, who runs a travel vlog channel called 'Travel with JO'. She was arrested on charges of passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. She came under scrutiny for her alleged links with a Pakistani official at the Pakistan High Commission in India.

Last year, she had visited Pakistan High Commission on a special invitation to attend an Iftar party. A video shared on her YouTube channel shows that she was comfortably engaged with a High Commission official identified as Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who was declared persona non grata by Indian government and expelled him on May 13 on charges of espionage.

Investigations revealed that Jyoti had travelled to Pakistan a number of times. She was in an intimate relationship with a Pakistani intelligence operative and had even travelled to Bali with him. The YouTuber used to communicate with many Pakistani intelligence operatives via WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. To conceal their identities, she saved their contact details in different names.